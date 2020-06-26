A Roswell man has been arrested following a several hour standoff with North Fulton SWAT.
Roswell Police responded to a call around 4:30 p.m. June 26, about shots fired near Kiveton Park and Woodstock Road. Police say the caller said a man fired several shots from a handgun and then went back inside of a residence.
Police say several cars were parked in the driveway, but officers were unable to determine if any other family members were inside the home. Attempts to contact the subject inside the home were unsuccessful.
The North Fulton SWAT team was activated and negotiators arrived on scene. Police say they were finally able to make contact with the father, who was not at the residence. The father and negotiators were able to make contact with his son inside the home. After several hours, the man came out of the house peacefully.
The subject was arrested and charged with reckless conduct.
