Malik Anwar Grant of Roswell has been arrested and charged for the murder of his roommate, police say.
The 23-year-old was charged with murder and concealing the death of another, and transported to the Fulton County Jail.
Roswell officers responded to a 911 call Nov. 19, around 4 p.m. from 2106 Jasmine Parkway. According to Roswell police, the resident reported finding blood and other suspicious items in the apartment. Upon arrival, police discovered a body, and the manner in which it was found classified this as a suspicious death.
Grant was quickly identified as a suspect in concealing the death of the victim. At 1:48 a.m., Grant was located at a motel in Roswell and arrested.
The identity of the victim is pending further investigation and confirmation from the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office. It is believed the arrestee and victim knew one another. This investigation is ongoing.
