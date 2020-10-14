To help connect community members with meaningful service opportunities, the city of Roswell has established the Volunteer Roswell site, a one-stop, central location for volunteer opportunities throughout the city.
By visiting www.roswellgov.com/Volunteer, community members can access a volunteer portal that lists a variety of service opportunities available through local nonprofit organizations. All participating nonprofits are members of the City of Roswell’s Nonprofit Partnership Program and have gone through an extensive application process to ensure their services directly benefit our community.
“Volunteering creates positive change and helps us build a stronger community," Mayor Lori Henry said. "Now, more than ever, people are looking for ways to support their neighbors. The City of Roswell is excited to help connect those interested in volunteering with the wonderful nonprofits that serve our community. We hope Volunteer Roswell makes the process of finding and filling volunteer opportunities easier for all involved.”
Residents can volunteer as many or as few hours as they wish, and volunteer projects range from one-time commitments to long term projects. For in person volunteering, all nonprofits on the portal have implemented social distancing measures, in depth disinfecting and mask usage.
Some of the Roswell nonprofits seeking volunteers includes Be The VOICE, The Drake House, The Cottage School, Box of Balloons Roswell and the Chattahoochee Nature Center.
"Roswell is a community that cares," the city said in a release. "When we see a need or a challenge, we want to meet it—by giving our time, talent, and energy to good causes that have real impact on our neighbors’ lives.
For more information and to explore the volunteer portal, visit www.roswellgov.com/Volunteer.
Nonprofit organizations that are interested in joining Roswell’s Nonprofit Partnership Program to participate in Volunteer Roswell and other NPP programs and services can learn more by visiting www.roswellgov.com/NPP.
