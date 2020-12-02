Roswell Arts Fund is installing Roswell in Print, an outdoor photography exploration in three parts designed to highlight the diverse characteristics of the city of Roswell.
Roswell in Print will have three distinct installations in different outdoor locations that allow for safe and socially distanced experiences. Each exploration will take inspiration from the characteristics that define the community of Roswell: Modern Spirit, Southern Soul. Through an extensive public engagement process, we have come to understand that spirit by asking the people of Roswell who they are and what is important to their community. The unique elements that emerged from those conversations became the themes at the core of this photography exhibition.
In each exhibit, the visual storytellers featured will span countries and generations. The nonprofit hopes these photographs, inspired by Roswell’s essence, will convey a universal message of belonging, a welcoming sense of community that travels beyond Roswell's city limits and resonates with viewers near and far.
The first exploration — "We are our Colors" — will be installed at East Village Shopping Center, made possible through the support and partnership of the redevelopment team ECI Ventures, LLC and The Ardent Company East Village REO, LLC.
“We echo Roswell Arts Fund’s vision of the role art can play in inspiring our community and impacting our economy,” Partner at The Ardent Companies Todd Terwilliger said. “Ardent and ECI are thrilled to partner in the Roswell in Print photography installation at our East Village redevelopment to highlight the city’s talented artists and their beautiful imagery.”
The first theme photographers were invited to explore was “We Are Our Colors.”
“Blossoming, vibrant, scenic, consequential, sustainable. Telling our story through artwork and color paints a picture that is lively, vivacious, leafy, and lush. If our city is a canvas for art, our history, physical surroundings, and the spirit of our people are the palette. “ - Public Art Master Plan, Roswell Arts Fund and the City of Roswell, 2017.
Some of the images on display were selected from artists who submitted through an open Call For Entry and additional images are made available through a partnership with Getty Images. All images selected for exhibition will be available for print sales on the Roswell Arts Fund website with 70% of the sale going to the artist.
The artists featured in “We Are Our Colors” include Tawni Blamble, Pat Caffrey, Anil Demir, Clay Fisher, Beverly Korfin, Theodore Lawrence, Kenneth Lopez, Marisa Meisters, Gittel Price, Meg Porter, Erik Scherb, Joel Silverman and Shawn Taylor.
The last two exhibits will be displayed in the new year. Exploration Two: “We Are Forward Thinking” will be on display February through May of 2021. The dates for Exploration Three: “We Are Our Rivers” have not yet been announced.
The exhibit opens Dec. 4, but the official ribbon cutting will take place Dec. 11, at 1 p.m.
