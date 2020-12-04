The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear — and by going to a holiday drive-in movie at Roswell City Hall.
Get ready for some holiday fun, as the city of Roswell transforms the City Hall parking lot into a drive-in movie theatre on Saturday, Dec. 19.
Bring the family to see the holiday favorite “Elf” on the big screen from the safety and comfort of your own vehicle. This free event will also feature a food truck and favorite holiday refreshments for purchase. Special public health and safety measures will be in place.
Vehicles will be spaced with plenty of distance between. Hand sanitizing stations will be provided, and all attendees are strongly encouraged to wear masks and commit to physical distancing when visiting the food truck and/or refreshment station.
Although the event is free, attendees must register to reserve their space. This event is limited to 70 vehicles, so early registration is encouraged.
Check in will run from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and the city asks that guests have their ID ready to show. No vehicles will be granted access after 6:45 p.m.
Food and refreshments will be served from 5:30 to 9 p.m. The Paddy Wagon Food Truck will serve beef, turkey and veggie burgers and sides. Refreshments will be provided by Top Job Beverage and Events and will include hot chocolate, hot cider and beer and wine. Masks and physical distancing are strongly recommended when visiting vendors.
"Elf" will begin at 7 p.m.
To reserve your space, visit www.roswellgov.com/DriveInMovie. Roswell City Hall is at 38 Hill Street.
