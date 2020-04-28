Roswell historical homes, city athletic fields and parks will remain closed until further notice.
Roswell Mayor Lori Henry revised and updated her April 13 Executive Order to reiterate that city athletic facilities, park parking lots, outdoor gym equipment, playgrounds, Old Mill Park at Vickery Creek, the Heart of Roswell Park, Barrington Hall and its grounds, and Bulloch Hall and its grounds remain closed.
The mayor’s executive order is consistent with Governor Brian Kemp’s executive orders, the most recent of which was April 23, which mandates a statewide shelter-in-place for all residents through 11:59 p.m. on April 30, as well as a shelter-in-place for high-risk populations through the Georgia’s Public Health State of Emergency, which expires on May 13.
In addition to choosing to keep these city facilities closed because of the Governor’s active shelter-in-place orders, Henry also noted that when these facilities were open, people were not following best practices and were not observing the social distancing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Our wonderful parks and their facilities are a regional draw that bring many people from outside of the City," Henry said. "We found that people were not following the CDC guideline. My number one priority as Mayor of Roswell is to protect the health, safety and welfare of our citizens.”
Roswell leadership has continued to monitor Georgia Department of Health and the Fulton County Board of Health data daily. It is also following the White House’s Guidelines for Opening up America Again.
Henry said she will revisit the possibility of reopening some amenities once the shelter-in-place is lifted.
“I understand how frustrating this whole situation is," Henry said. "We all want to get back to our lives the way they were before this pandemic. If we follow public health guidelines, we will get through this sooner rather than later. We are all in this together. Let’s keep our community safe and healthy.”
