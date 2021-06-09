Tonekia L. Phairr will step into her role as Roswell High School new assistant principal this fall, bringing with her more than 15 years of administrative experience.
Phairr has been an associate administrator with Fulton County Schools where her focus was standardized testing. She has also worked as a workshop consultant for the Advanced Placement U.S. History program and has previously held teaching positions in Fulton, Cobb and Clayton counties. Phairr has extensive experience as a professional development presenter at educational workshops across the country.
“My experience as an associate administrator, working with various departments and professional learning communities on improving instructional practices, supporting student management, monitoring school profile data, analyzing school data for results and working on special projects will easily translate to my new role as assistant principal,” Phairr said. “I look forward to joining the Roswell High School team and community to continue the work of supporting students’ success.”
Phairr holds a Specialist Degree in Educational Leadership with an emphasis in Curriculum Instruction from Grand Canyon University, a Master of Business Administration from Keller Graduate School of Management, and a Master of Public Administration and a Bachelor of Art from Valdosta State University. Phairr is earning a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Trevecca University and expects to graduate in 2022.
“Ms. Phairr brings a valuable perspective to our leadership team that includes fostering student achievement and development, instructional leadership and assessment, and meeting the diverse needs of students,” Principal Dr. Robert Shaw said. “We’re very excited she’ll be a part of Roswell High School.”
Phairr said her goals for the high school include building and nourishing relationships at RHS and in the community.
"There is so much history and pride within the walls of the school, and I wish to continue the traditions that have made it such a great place for the staff, students, and families," Phairr said. "I am looking forward to working with everyone in the upcoming year as we continue supporting student success."
After a year of being mainly virtual, FCS will return to face-to-face learning this fall. Students will have the default option of in-person learning, as well as two virtual options — Fulton Virtual and the Fulton Academy of Virtual Excellence.
Fulton County Schools is launching its first, full online school this fall.
"The students and staff have been so resilient in the past year that as move forward, we must continue to stay the course and remain strong," Phairr said. "We have such an unique opportunity in the upcoming school year post-COVID. It will be a year of new beginnings and positive change."
