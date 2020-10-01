Roswell High School has been named a top Georgia high school by The U.S. News and World Report’s U.S. News Best High Schools.
Roswell High School is ranked seventh in Fulton County Schools, 22nd in Metro Atlanta area high schools, 28th within Georgia and 897th in the United States. Criteria for ranking includes graduation rates, college preparedness and students’ performance on state-required tests.
For inclusion on this list, data is evaluated on more than 24,000 public high schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia. Schools were ranked on six factors based on their performance on state assessments and how well they prepare students for college.
“I am very proud of our hard-working students and the faculty and staff that go above and beyond every day," Principal Robert Shaw said. "It takes all of us working together to earn this recognition.”
This is Shaw’s fourth academic year as principal at the school. Roswell High School’s current total enrollment is 2,242. Roswell High School's graduation rate is 89%. According to the The U.S. News and World Report, 64% of RHS students have taken Advanced Placement courses and 54% have passed at least one AP Exam.
RHS students also score an average 91.1% on the Georgia Milestones Test, along with a 56.1/100 score on the College Readiness Index. Fulton County School System's average College Readiness Index score is 31.5.
