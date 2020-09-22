Members of Roswell High School's Varsity football team helped assemble HomeAid CareKits for North Fulton Community Charities.
HomeAid Atlanta and its volunteers, with support from Chathambilt Homes and Northpoint Mortgage, assembled and donated 500 HomeAid CareKits. CareKits contain hygiene and emergency needs items like toothbrushes, toothpaste, tissues, face masks, snacks and more.
Volunteers from the Roswell High School Varsity Football Team and Fellowship of Christian Athletes spent the morning assembling the 500 CareKits. The CareKits were donated to North Fulton Community Charities, whose mission is to build self-sufficiency and prevent homelessness and hunger by providing emergency assistance and enrichment programs.
“We are handing the CareKits out at our Food Pantry,” Director of Food Pantry Services Melody Fortin said. “It was so nice to have all the help!”
In 2014, HomeAid began its CareKits initiative with support from HomeAid national partner Bank of America. HomeAid Atlanta has assembled and donated 7,800 CareKits to date.
HomeAid Atlanta is a nonprofit organization founded in 2001 that builds new lives for families and individuals experiencing homelessness through housing and community outreach. HomeAid builds, renovates, and maintains facilities for nonprofits that serve people experiencing homelessness. HomeAid has completed over 140 projects at locations for victims of domestic violence, teen mothers, veterans and more, utilizing connections with building industry professionals and community organizations. The nonprofit also provides essential items like diapers, wipes, and hygiene products to those affected by homelessness.
North Fulton Community Charities serves over 4,000 families each year and feeds over 100 families each day. The local nonprofit offer emergency financial assistance, food, clothing and life skills nd work readiness classes for the north Fulton area.
