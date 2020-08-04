The Roswell Police Department is "adopting" several Roswell families to make sure they have a joyous holiday season by providing gifts, food and financial help.
For many years, Roswell Police Officers have been able to go shopping with local children for the holidays. These shopping events were possible because of funds raised through donations made by the department's very own civilian and sworn RPD staff. Due to the coronavirus pandemic and RPD policy changes, Roswell police is altering its traditions.
Families will be selected by local social workers at the schools. The department's goal is to supply these special families with gifts, some household/personal necessities, and a holiday meal. To raise money for its program, Roswell police is selling yard signs and magnets and accepting donations.
"Community Helping Community is how we will make it through the circumstances we are all struggling with during this difficult time," Roswell public information officer Sean Thompson said.
RPD currently has yard signs and magnetic ribbons available to anyone who wishes to help the department reach its goal by donating to RPD GIVES for the Holidays.
Donations of at least $10 will receive Support Ribbon, and donations of at least $20 will get a yard sign.
"We have an awesome and easy way to donate, just text “RPDHEROES” to 44321 and follow the link you receive for donation instructions," Thompson said. "You may also choose to donate via check or Money Order (made out to The GALEA Foundation)."
Yard signs are available for pick up at the Roswell Police Department by appointment only or they can be delivered. Roswell Police says magnets should be in next week.
For more information on how to help or get involved, contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4192.
