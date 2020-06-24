Roswell is encouraging residents to show their patriotism through its American flag initiative: Stars and Stripes around Roswell.
Due to circumstances related to COVID-19 and current restrictions on group gatherings, the city recently announced the cancellation of many large summer events, including the Annual Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza at Roswell Area Park and Barbeque and Bluegrass at Barrington Hall.
While these events will be greatly missed this year, Roswell hopes Stars and Stripes around Roswell will serve as an inspirational alternative and a symbol that.
“While we will miss celebrating our nation’s independence with Roswell’s spectacular annual fireworks display, I encourage our community to see this year as an opportunity,” Mayor Lori Henry said. “This summer will serve as a time to reflect on the importance of this holiday. Stars and Stripes around Roswell is a community initiative that we hope will inspire feelings of hope, pride, and perseverance.”
While communities remains apart, Roswell can still stand together in celebration of the American spirit.
Beginning June 29, the Roswell Recreation, Parks, Historic and Cultural Affairs Department will be placing flags and banners throughout Roswell parks, historic homes, and along Canton Street and Holcomb Bridge Road.
The city invites all Roswell residents and businesses to participate in this meaningful event by placing American flags in front of their own homes and businesses.
