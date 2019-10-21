Roswell Fire Department’s Assistant Fire Marshal Jamie Leavell has been named the Georgia State Representative for nonprofit Women in Fire.
With nearly 17 years of service in fire, Leavell has left a mark on the communities she has served. Leavell is a certified fire instructor, fire inspector, emergency medical technician, arson investigator, life safety educator and peer support/crisis intervention expert, to name a few accomplishments. In her role as Assistant Fire Marshal for the City of Roswell, she is responsible for fire inspections, investigations and public education.
“I am honored to be chosen to represent my home state of Georgia," Leavell said. "I am very prideful of Georgia and the amazing firefighters we have. I am committed to improving fire service through education, training and networking.”
Roswell Fire Chief Ricky Burnette says Leavell is a huge asset to the City of Roswell.
“One of the highlights of my career was hiring Leavell," Burnette said. "She is an extraordinary employee who will do an excellent job representing the city, RFD and the state with honor."
An interactive non-profit network, Women in Fire provides education, support and advocacy for fire service women. The goal of the State Representative Program is to bring more awareness within the fire and emergency services through local events and outreach. State representatives will work in conjunction with departments to increase the awareness of the mission and goals of Women in Fire.
