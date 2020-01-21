Roswell firefighter John Kevin Cash was found dead the morning of Jan. 21.
The Roswell Fire Department released a statement Tuesday afternoon. According to the statement, Cash was found deceased around 10 a.m. in the fire station.
"The Roswell Fire Department appreciates all the prayers, condolences, and support during this difficult time," Fire Chief Ricky Burnette wrote. "We ask that you please allow the family and department time to mourn this loss."
The fire department will release details of the funeral as soon as they are finalized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.