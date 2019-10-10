Roswell Fire Department will host two free community CPR classes at Fire Station 7 on Saturday, Nov. 9.
Participants must be at least 12 years of age and must be residents of Roswell. Classes will be held at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. and are expected to last between one and a half to two hours. Space is limited to 20 participants per class.
Roswell Fire department will use the American Heart Association's Family & Friends CPR Course. This course is for individuals who want to learn CPR but do not need a course completion card in CPR for a job. The course is ideal for teachers, students, new parents, grandparents, babysitters and others interested in learning how to save a life.
The Family & Friends CPR Course teaches the lifesaving skills of adult Hands-Only™ CPR, child CPR with breaths, adult and child AED use, infant CPR and relief of choking in an adult, child or infant.
Skills are taught in a dynamic group environment by using the AHA's research-proven “practice-while-watching” technique, which provides students with the most hands-on CPR practice time possible.
Fire Station 7 is at 8025 Holcomb Bridge Road in Alpharetta, GA.
To sign up for RFD’s free community CPR classes please visit http://roswellgov.com/government/departments/fire/cpr.
