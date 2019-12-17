The Roswell Fire Department will be distributing and installing smoke alarms free of charge in Roswell to families in need.
The project is part of the 2019 Operation Save-A-Life fire safety awareness campaign. Five thousand smoke alarms were donated to fire departments in the Metro-Atlanta area through a partnership with WSB-TV, Kidde and The Home Depot. The smoke alarms are being offered to residents who cannot afford to buy them.
Operation Save-A-Life is a campaign designed to increase public awareness of fire safety, carbon monoxide awareness and reduce devastating losses that can occur as a result of fires and carbon monoxide poisoning. Smoke alarms are one of the best and least expensive ways to provide early warning when a fire begins.
When properly installed and maintained, smoke alarms can help prevent injuries and minimize property damage. According to the National Fire Protection Association, almost 40% of home fire deaths resulted from fires in homes with no smoke alarms. Around 17% resulted from fires with smoke alarms that were not working.
RFD began distributing smoke alarms on Dec. 16 to residents in need. Smoke alarms are free of charge and are available while supplies last. Anyone in need of a smoke alarm is asked to contact Lt. Ed Botts at ebotts@roswellgov.com or 770-594-6225.
Smoke alarms are also available at any of Roswell’s seven fire stations. For the address of the closest fire station, please visit www.roswellgov.com/fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.