Roswell Fire Department rescued a nine-year-old child from rushing waters at Roswell Mill on Tuesday.
A Special Operations response by Battalion 204, Quint 25 and Squad 21 was dispatched to the Roswell Mill Tuesday afternoon on a water rescue incident. Crews arrived to find the small child with non-life threatening injuries. Please use extreme caution in fast-moving water.
The Roswell Fire Departments trains regularly on water related emergencies to assure preparedness. This is an occasion that allowed the training to be put into practice. Crews from Station 1 and 5 responded along with Special Operations Battalion Chief Troche to reports of an injured child in the water.
Roswell Fire crews, along with Roswell Park Police arrived on the scene to find a child with minor wound on his foot and unable to move. The Swift Water Team deployed resources and extricated the child and siblings to an awaiting ambulance for a medical evaluation. The child was released to family on the scene.
"The Roswell Fire Department urges everyone to always be diligent of water conditions to include depth, speed and temperature," Battalion Chief Pabel Troche said. "We would also like to remind everyone to wear appropriate protective equipment like flotation devices when applicable."
