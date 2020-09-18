Ricky Burnette
Roswell Fire Chief is in the ICU battling COVID-19. 

Roswell's longtime Fire Chief Ricky Burnette is now COVID-19 free after being placed on a ventilator in the ICU.

Retired Fire Chief Ricky Spencer wrote on Facebook Aug. 13 that Burnette is in critical condition and on a ventilator. More than a month later, Spencer announced on Facebook that Burnette's most recent COVID-19 test came back negative.  

"It was so good to hear his voice, when he answered the phone, a calm came over me, it was a great day for me," Spencer wrote. "We talked for a few minutes and I could tell he really wanted to talk but I could hear in his voice he was tired."

Burnette is waiting to start rehabilitation to get him back on his feet. Spencer is asking for continued prayers for Burnette. 

