Roswell's longtime Fire Chief Ricky Burnette is now COVID-19 free after being placed on a ventilator in the ICU.
Retired Fire Chief Ricky Spencer wrote on Facebook Aug. 13 that Burnette is in critical condition and on a ventilator. More than a month later, Spencer announced on Facebook that Burnette's most recent COVID-19 test came back negative.
"It was so good to hear his voice, when he answered the phone, a calm came over me, it was a great day for me," Spencer wrote. "We talked for a few minutes and I could tell he really wanted to talk but I could hear in his voice he was tired."
Burnette is waiting to start rehabilitation to get him back on his feet. Spencer is asking for continued prayers for Burnette.
