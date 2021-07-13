Roswell Mayor Lori Henry has updated her executive order to extend to-go beverage sales and temporary signage rules for businesses through July 30.
The signage provision allows businesses to install new temporary signage without a Temporary Sign Permit, provided such signage is in compliance with current code standards. This provision ends on July 30 or by the end of any future extensions to the mayor’s orders.
Henry's new order also acknowledges provisions put into place early in the pandemic — and since signed into state law by Governor Kemp in May 2021 —that allowed restaurants to sell unopened to-go bottles of beer or wine.
According to the city, the extension is an attempt place to aid economic and business recovery in the city of Roswell. While recognizing that Georgia and Roswell are “no longer experiencing a public health emergency,” both the Gov. Brian Kemp's and the mayor’s orders acknowledge that there remain long-term negative effects on businesses and the economy as a result of the pandemic.
Kemp's Executive Order 06.30.21.01 declares a State of Emergency through July 30, due to the continuing negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic in order to aid the State's economic recovery, address supply chain issues and respond to the healthcare infrastructure impacts caused by the pandemic.
