Roswell Mayor Lori Henry has issued an updated Executive Order extending the city's public health state of emergency through Aug. 11.
The Mayor’s Executive Order mirrors the Governor’s Orders and mandates the numerous measures, including stopping future special event permits.
No new special event permits or rental of City facilities are allowed other than the City of Roswell Cultural Arts Center, which will strictly adhere to the Governor’s Order.
All city of Roswell public safety personnel shall be authorized to enforce the Governor’s Orders in accordance with Georgia and Roswell laws. According to Henry's executive order, violations of any of these orders within may be prosecuted in the Roswell Municipal Court.
All citizens and visitors to City parks and facilities should strictly adhere to Governor Kemp’s Executive Orders for social distancing. All members of the public are also reminded of mandatory criteria for businesses, as well as restrictions for sheltering in place for medically fragile.
Unlike other Georgia cities, Roswell is not mandating face masks. According to the mayor's ordinance, all citizens and visitors are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings when outside their homes or place of residence.
“The City of Roswell’s COVID-19 Task Force and I are monitoring the situation daily in our community, and at this time, we are urging residents and visitors to wear face coverings when outside of their homes and residences to help slow the spread of the virus," Mayor Lori Henry.
Atlanta, Athens, East Point and Savannah have all mandated face masks and coverings. Doraville and DeKalb County are also deciding if they will follow suit.
Roswell has not yet said if it will mandate face masks.
