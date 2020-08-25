The City of Roswell has created a Historic Gateway Citizens Advisory Committee to allow mayor and council to receive feedback on the Historic Gateway Project.
The committee will serve as a resource to Roswell mayor and city council to offer opinions on discretionary design elements of the Historic Gateway project, a transportation improvement project that addresses a dangerous stretch of “reversible lanes” on SR 9/South Atlanta Street between SR 120 (Marietta Highway) and the bridge over the Chattahoochee River.
The project design approved by mayor and council replaces the reversible lanes with a four-lane, context-sensitive street. To review the design, visit www.roswellgov.com/gateway.
The Historic Gateway Citizens Advisory Committee will provide input for visual enhancements to the project, such as types of trees in the median and landscaping inside a roundabout, preferred lighting and types of streetlamps, and aesthetic considerations such as color and texture for retaining walls and roundabout truck aprons, among other enhancements.
Through this committee, the city of Roswell hopes to foster communication and open dialogue and create a community environment that encourages and supports a positive approach to the revitalization of this key corridor that respects Roswell's historic identity.
To represent a broad spectrum of Roswell residents, business owners and professionals, and to facilitate meaningful conversations, the committee will consist of 10 community volunteers, two city staff members, and the city Council Transportation Liaison. Residents who are in active negotiations with the Georgia Department of Transportation regarding the sale of property along Atlanta Street are not eligible to serve.
All community volunteer appointments to the committee will be by a unanimous vote of Roswell mayor and city council. The initial term of the committee is one year, with the option of renewal by the governing body at the 12-month interval.
The application deadline is Sept. 30. To apply, learn more about the committee, scope of work and the preferred applicant qualifications and experience, visit www.roswellgov.com/HGCAC.
