The city of Roswell is moving forward in the process to adopt its first-ever citywide strategic plan.
Following a May 12 mayor and council work session where a consensus of revisions to the plan were discussed, city consultant Management Partners is updating the plan, and a resolution will be brought forward to the June 14 council meeting to officially adopt the strategic plan.
If mayor and council adopt the plan during the June 14 meeting, city department directors will begin to develop an Implementation Action Plan with goals and key objectives based on the strategic plan. This implementation plan would then be adopted by Roswell’s elected officials at a future Mayor and Council meeting.
Roswell Mayor Lori Henry said she is looking forward to this next step and to seeing the community’s priorities directly reflected in city policies, programs, and services.
“After extensive public outreach in the summer of 2019, we received more than 7,000 comments on what the community feels the priorities for Roswell should be for the next five years,” Henry said. “This process was important to me because it tells our elected officials and City staff what our citizens see as priorities for our community. We will now have a roadmap to achieve those goals. When budgeting, we can look to them to ensure that we are spending tax dollars on the priorities our citizens have told us are important to them.”
Roswell began its strategic planning process with extensive community engagement in the summer of 2019. The city and its consultant held numerous listening and visioning sessions with stakeholders that included residents and business owners. These sessions were held throughout the community to collect input and ideas from the public about what they wanted to see for Roswell’s future.
The plan has eight goals that address transportation, community growth, economic development, City services, collaboration and community engagement, safety, governance and organizational excellence, and quality of life.
In addition to the in-person meetings and sessions, the city also created a web-based online portal for submitting comments and ideas. The city received more than 7,000 comments from more than 2,100 participants. A final community summit was held that fall with the public to share the information and create the community’s vision and value statements to share with Mayor and Council.
Following the summit, Mayor and Council held several work sessions to discuss and come to a consensus on a vision, mission, organizational values, and goals for the City.
The 20-page plan can be read in full at TogetherRoswell.org.
The strategic plan resolution will go before council June 14 at 7 p.m. during the regular mayor and council meeting, in City Hall Council Chambers, 38 Hill Street, Roswell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.