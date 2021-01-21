Roswell Mayor Lori Henry is proposing $800,000 in COVID-19 relief grants for Roswell residents and brick-and-mortar businesses.
The request will go before city council for a vote during the Jan. 25, city council meeting.
The proposed $800,000 grant would be divided with $400,000 in grants available to residents and $400,000 available to Roswell brick and mortar businesses that have lost revenues during the pandemic. The grants would not need to be paid back to the city. If the grant money is approved at the Jan. 25 meeting, qualifications for the grants and how they would be administered would need to be determined at a future council meeting.
“I am committed to helping our residents and business owners during these unprecedented times,” Henry said. “This is something the City can do to help families in need pay their mortgage, rent, utilities or buy groceries. It also allows us to help those brick-and-mortar businesses struggling due to COVID stay afloat until the vaccine is widely distributed and we can get back to normal.”
According to Henry, the city has already awarded $600,000 in Community Development Block Grants for COVID relief to local nonprofit organizations and has passed occupation tax relief for businesses that has already totaled $90,000 in credits to Roswell businesses just in the first few weeks.
“I want to do everything we possibly can to help our residents and business owners make it through this pandemic, and I am hopeful this $800,000 in grant dollars will help those struggling to make ends meet,” Henry said.
The mayor and city council meeting will be held at 7 p.m., Jan. 25. The council members will also discuss three items related to the Fiscal Year 2021 budget.
