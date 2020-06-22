Roswell mayor and council are taking steps they say will help combat racism in the community.
During the June 22 city council meeting, city council passed a resolution condemning racism. The resolution states the city acknowledges "the history of racial inequity and injustice in our country and community and will seek systemic changes to institutional racism."
"These are the first steps we are taking," Mayor Lori Henry said. "I pledge we will continue along this path until we see some positive change."
"Mayor and City Council of the City of Roswell stand steadfast with all citizens against racism and reaffirm its commitment to fighting for racial justice and human and civil rights for all," the resolution reads.
Henry said she has spoken with Dr. Sabin Strickland of Pleasant Hill Church and other local faith leaders about the resolution, who helped make adjustments and edits.
"I look forward to the journey we're all going to take with this," Henry said. "It's something that has been among us for my entire life, but it's something we are recognizing and moving forward to make the changes we need to make."
Henry also announced at the Solidarity Rally June 20 that she will be putting together a mayor's task force to combat racism. She said the task force and resolution will is just the beginning. While at Saturday's rally, Henry said the task force will be comprised of local black leaders as well as city leaders.
Strickland, who has been a pastor for 30 years, is hopeful for the dialogue the task force can produce.
"The city is serious about solidarity is serious dealing with and standing against racial inequity and inequality and is serious about this task force. not just standing against it, but really offering solutions to get beyond it," Strickland said. "We are really going to open this thing up and deal with policy issues and those kind of things."
