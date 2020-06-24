The Roswell Police Department is accepting applications for the fall Citizens’ Police Academy.
This free program is designed to introduce members of the public to various functions of police work. The Academy will begin on Tuesday, Aug. 18. and will be held every Tuesday from 6:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The first Academy class will be held at the Roswell Police Department, 39 Hill Street.
"This is one of the best classes for citizens to learn and interact with RPD," public information officer Sean Thompson said. "Participants can ask questions and actively engage in activities and training which show what officers have to do every day. Participants are exposed to all parts of the department from patrol, k-9, Internal Affairs, CID, Community Relations, E-911, command staff. Former participants always rave that the CPA is eye-opening, informative, and really shows what it’s like to handle police work."
Classes will still be held in person, but Thompson says they will follow all social distancing and sanitation guidelines.
During the 10-week academy, participants will become familiar with the aspects of the Roswell Police Department. Students will receive first-hand knowledge of police operations, K9 unit, SWAT team, D.U.I. Enforcement, 911 Communications Center and how criminal cases are investigated.
Upon completion of the course, participants will take part in a graduation ceremony. The reception will be held Tuesday, Oct. 20.
Applicants must be 21 years or older, pass a background check and must be a Roswell resident or business owner. Applications are available at the Roswell Police Department between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or online at www.roswellgov.com/citizenspoliceacademy.
