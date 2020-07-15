The city of Roswell has decided to cancel the remainder of this year’s Riverside Sounds, Alive in Roswell and Music on the Hill events due to the continued rise in COVID-19 cases.
While the community looks forward to these summer events, the city says the decision to cancel these events was made out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of both the public and city staff and volunteers.
The City continues to follow Governor Kemp’s orders and encourages our citizens and visitors to wear a face covering when out in public to combat further COVID-19 transmission.
According to Fulton County's latest Epidemiology Report, north Fulton makes up 22.22% of COVID-19 cases in Fulton County. As of July 13, Roswell has 594 positive cases of COVID-19.
Please refer to www.roswellgov.com/calendar to check the status of other events and programs which may be affected by COVID-19.
