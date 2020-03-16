Consistent with public health recommendations to help slow the spread of COVID-19 through “social distancing” measures, the city of Roswell is closing all indoor City facilities to the public until further notice and cancelling events through May 10 and all public meetings through March 29.
However, the city will hold an Emergency Special Called City Council Meeting on March 17, at 5:00 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers. The building will be open to the public for this meeting; however, members of the public are strongly urged to consider CDC guidelines before making the decision to physically attend. According to the agenda, council is looking at a resolution proclaiming that an emergency situation exists within Roswell.
The meeting will be livestreamed on Roswell's Facebook and YouTube channels.
The city’s closures and cancellations follow the most recent guidance issued by federal, state, and county public health agencies, as well as measures recommended under the public health emergency declared by Governor Brian Kemp.
“This is an unprecedented experience that has impacted our lives dramatically over the past week or so, but I want to assure Roswell residents that their City is rising to the challenge,” Roswell Mayor Lori Henry said. “City officials are in regular contact with local and state agencies and our community partners to ensure that we have the most current information to safeguard the health, safety and welfare of our residents, visitors, and City staff.”
A full list of closures and cancellations, as well as other updates, is available at www.roswellgov.com/CoronaVirus. The city will continue to update this central page and share updates via social media for the duration of this situation.
Public Safety and Emergency Services: Although indoor facilities are closed to the public, this will not impact public safety services provided by our Police and Fire departments, who will be staffing stations and working to respond to the needs of the community as usual.
Household garbage, curbside recycling and yard waste pick-up will continue on its regular schedule.
Although indoor recreation centers will be closed, parks will remain open, including outdoor facilities and restrooms. Park visitors are encouraged to bring their own hand sanitizer and water bottles and to practice “social distancing” measures like maintaining a six-foot distance from others.
Residents are reminded that they can make utility bill, tax bill, court, and other payments online at www.roswellgov.com/BillPay.
Although the city will be making some operational modifications, staff will continue to conduct the essential business of the City.
Any residents with questions for any of Roswell's departments can find email contact information on each department page at www.RoswellGov.com or can send a question to communityrelations@roswellgov.com.
“We know this is an uncertain time, but we are proud to see the outpouring of kindness, support, patience, and flexibility from our community. We are all in this together,” Henry said. “Focus on taking care of yourself and your family; we’ll take care of the City. And we’ll all meet on the other side of this healthier, wiser, and ready to plan for Roswell’s future.”
The city of Roswell strongly urges all citizens to follow the latest CDC guidance regarding best hygiene and public health practices, which includes practicing “social distancing” by limiting public gatherings and maintaining a 6-foot distance from others. For more information, please visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
