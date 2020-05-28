The city of Roswell cancelled or postponed many large city events that were scheduled during the month of June and July.
City leaders decided not to hold these events to continue proactive physical distancing measures and the limiting of gatherings to combat further COVID-19 transmission.
The following events have been cancelled or postponed:
Saturday, June 6: Riverside Sounds Concert–Cancelled
Friday, June 12: Music on the Hill Concert–Cancelled
Saturday, June 13: Lavender Festival at Barrington Hall–Cancelled
Saturday, June 13: Slip-N-Slide Extravaganza at Leita Thompson Memorial Park–Cancelled
Thursday, June 18: Alive in Roswell–Cancelled
Friday, June 26: Family Food Truck Fridays at Riverside Park–Cancelled
Saturday, July 4: Barbecue & Bluegrass at Barrington Hall–Cancelled
Saturday, July 4: Annual 4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza–Cancelled
Friday, July 10: Music on the Hill Concert–Cancelled
Thursday, July 16: Alive in Roswell–Cancelled
These cancellations align with Governor Brian Kemp's May 12 Executive Order, which renewed the Public Health State of Emergency and the shelter-in-place order for at-risk individuals through June 12. The Governor's Order also mandated all residents and visitors in Georgia to practice physical distancing and refrain from gatherings of more than 10 people in a single location.
"We know everyone looks forward to these events," Mayor Lori Henry said. "While we are disappointed that we will not have the opportunity to host these events, it is imperative for the safety of our residents, visitors, staff, and volunteers that we continue to be guided by public health data and best practices in physical distancing. We look forward to resuming large events when it is safe to do so."
Although the Governor's Executive Order currently only extends through June 12, the City of Roswell's decision to cancel or postpone events for the next several weeks was made out of an abundance of caution for both the public and City staff and volunteers who organize and work the events.
