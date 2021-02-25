The city of Roswell has decided to cancel or postpone many large city events that traditionally take place during the spring and summer months.
The city said the cancellations and postponements are continued efforts to safeguard the health and safety of the Roswell community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Memorial Day Celebration, Riverside Sounds Concert Series and the Lavender Festival are all cancelled.
Alive in Roswell will be postponed until July 15. The city will reassess the decision to hold July’s event on April 30.
Food Truck Fridays, the 4th of July Celebration and BBQ and Bluegrass at Barrington Hall and the End of Summer Celebration are also all on hold and will be reassessed by April 30.
Roswell says its decision to cancel or postpone these events was made out of an abundance of caution for the public, sponsors and vendors, and city staff and volunteers who organize and work the events. The city is continuing to follow state and local public health guidelines, as well as adhering to CDC guidance regarding special events.
