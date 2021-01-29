Four Roswell businesses have teamed up to collect non-perishable snacks for Well Star North Fulton Hospital staff.
With coronavirus numbers rising and many hospital staff working overtime to fight the pandemic, Oak Street Bottle Shop, Gracious Plenty Bakery and Breakfast, Roswell General and From the Earth Brewing decided to help out north Fulton's healthcare workers.
Roswell city council member Matt Judy organized the snack drive to show the staff the community cares. Residents are encouraged to donate cookies, cheese crackers, chips. hard candy, popcorn, chocolate, Cliff Bars etc.
"I challenge #Roswell Residents and Businesses to provide a snack for our Dr's, Nurses and Staff at our very own Wellstar North Fulton Hospital as they continue to battle #Covid19," council member Matt Judy wrote in a Facebook post. "Our #CovidWarriors are facing long days, overtime and stressful situations as they take care of our neighbors."
Make sure these items are in single sealed packages, boxes or containers for safe easy transport and distribution at the hospital.
Oak Street Bottle Shop, Gracious Plenty Bakery and Breakfast, Roswell General and From the Earth Brewing all have blue collection bins for donations. The last day for donations is Feb. 5.
Anyone who wants to arrange a bulk drop off should contact Judy at mjudy@roswellgov.com.
