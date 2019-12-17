The Roswell branch library is finally set to open Jan. 3, 2020, after being closed for over a year for renovations.
The library originally closed Aug. 21, 2018, as part of the Atlanta-Fulton Public Library System's Library Renovation Program. The library system also closed six other locations for renovations, all of which have opened since June.
The Roswell Library is a 23,716 square foot facility. The renovations consist of upgrades to the building envelope including new roof, windows and upgrades to the Technology and MEP systems.
The library promotes walkability by creating a new entrance with direct access from Norcross Street. The interior has been opened, lightened and brightened with the help of raised ceilings. A new central information desk will provide easier access and better visibility for patrons and staff.
The updated Resource Wing gained group study rooms and classroom space along with a quiet reading room. The Children's Wing has a new story-time area and overall open plan with flexible seating and furniture. The Friends of the Roswell Library space has also been reconfigured to allow for more natural light into the store portion and for storage immediately adjacent.
A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Jan. 3. Attendees will be provided with light refreshments and a tour of the library.
