The city of Roswell is beginning the phased-in process of reopening city buildings to the public.
City staff have been working continually throughout the COVID-19 pandemic— at home, in the office and in the field with physical distancing measures in place — but city buildings have been closed to the public since mid-March.
The first phase of reopening city buildings will include limited hours through appointments only for specific services beginning June 1. There will be a maximum of two people allowed per appointment.
“Although the onset of the pandemic this spring necessitated that we close indoor facilities to the public to ensure the safety of our residents and visitors, our City staff have been working this whole time to ensure uninterrupted, responsive service to our community,” Mayor Lori Henry said. “There are many processes that residents and business owners have been able to complete online or through email and phone communication with staff, but we know that some tasks are more easily handled in person. This limited facility opening for appointments is a first step in the thoughtful, measured process of reopening indoor City facilities.”
While masks are not required, the city strongly encourages anyone coming in for an appointment to please wear one to protect staff. City staff will be wearing masks when meeting with the public. We also encourage anyone who can, to continue to use the city’s website, email or phone-in options for city business whenever possible.
Appointments can be made for the following services.
Administration Department
- Probation by appointment, beginning June 18
Recreation, Parks, Historical and Cultural Affairs Department
- Program and Pass Registration
- Program Fee Assistance Application and Registration
- New Hires Packet Completion
Finance Department
- Business Licenses
Community Development Department
- Planning and Zoning Application Intake
- Land Disturbance Permit or Tree Removal Permit Application Intake
- Building Permit Application Intake
- Trade Permit Application Intake
- Tree Removal Permit Application Intake
Police Department
- Reports or Report Incidents (available online or in person)
- Vehicle Impound Release
- Permits
- Fingerprints
- Criminal History Release
- Solicitor’s Permit
- Evidence and Property Release
Transportation Department
- Plan Review (Developer plans)
- Current Transportation projects
- Right-of-Way, Utility, and Small Cell Permits
Appointments will be available on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. and on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Please see www.roswellgov.com/appointment for a full list of required documents and identification needed for each service. To schedule an appointment, visit the online scheduler at www.roswellgov.com/appointment.
