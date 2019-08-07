For the third consecutive year, the city of Roswell has been awarded an AmeriCorps grant to support local youth in three area elementary schools, and is searching for volunteers to help with the program.
This year’s grant for up to $76,150 will be used by the city and nonprofit partners Ed Isakson/Alpharetta YMCA and STAR House Foundation to continue a collaboration in support of enhanced after-school programming, with the goals of building literacy proficiency, as well providing homework support, assistance with STEM activities and health and wellness programming.
To meet these goals, Roswell and its nonprofit partners are looking to recruit 24 new AmeriCorps members in national service at the local level. These individuals will serve with after-school leadership and staff to provide additional instruction and academic support to participating students four days a week during the school year.
Among the benefits AmeriCorps members will receive is a biweekly living allowance of $150. In addition, upon successful completion of service, they will receive a Segal AmeriCorps Education Award of $1,298.95. The award is transferrable to a family member for AmeriCorps members ages 55 and up.
In addition to providing academic support to students, AmeriCorps members will also engage participants’ parents through meetings and information sessions, enlist additional volunteers to help YMCA and STAR House and serve the larger community on nationally recognized days of service.
In 2017 and 2018, the city received grants in the amounts of $74,000 and $89,709 to plan and implement this after-school support effort. The 2017 grant marked the first time AmeriCorps funding was issued in the north Fulton area. The city of Roswell contributes additional funds to facilitate the project annually. For 2019, the city will contribute up to an additional $42,040.
A core program of the Corporation for National and Community Service, AmeriCorps is a network of local, state, and national service programs that connects more than 75,000 Americans to meet community needs in areas such as education, the environment, public safety, and health. AmeriCorps is celebrating 25 years of service in 2019, and works with the Georgia Department of Community Affairs and its Commission for Service and Volunteerism to afford national service opportunities statewide.
Individuals interested in becoming AmeriCorps members to help in the local effort are invited to visit www.roswellgov.com/AmeriCorps for more information.
Additional questions regarding the City of Roswell grant or AmeriCorps opportunity may be addressed to Megan Boynton, Project Grant Coordinator, at (770) 817-6715 or mboynton@roswellgov.com.
