Roswell Arts Fund is bringing the performing arts to Roswell's senior and assisted living homes.
A mobile performing arts touring stage will create a moment of delight and surprise to be presented outside and meant to be experienced at a safe social distance from balconies and windows. The first tour includes those most at risk at several of Roswell’s senior and assisted living centers.
The Pop In Series is one of the initiatives Roswell Arts Fund has created to reach those that have been further isolated. The high-risk population has remained on a shelter in place order, which creates distance from family and limitations for enjoying activities around the community.
“The Pop In Series is designed to stop by and bring something a little special like a great friend, neighbor or relative would do to when checking on a loved one," co-Creator of the series Amy Mack White said. "If people can’t go to the art, let’s bring it to them."
The inaugural series includes at least six touring days of outdoor live performances at 18 different venues from the Pop In Performance’s mobile touring stage beginning Sept. 11. The initial set of shows will focus on senior living centers and high-density communities all of which have been pre-screened and have ample opportunities for optimal safe viewing from the residents.
The backdrop for Roswell Art Fund's mobile stage has been crafted by Atlanta iconic artist Jason Kofke. Kofke’s “Everything Will Be Ok” piece has graced Atlanta communities, specifically the Spruill Arts Gallery, long before Covid-19, and his message of hope and optimism will be conveyed as a perfect backdrop to the Pop In Performance Series.
“In the past few months we’ve been working diligently to adapt our programs to the current needs, and I see this as a pilot initiative that will give us a chance to care for community in a different way, be intentional about catering to specific populations that are particularly affected, and create new opportunities for collaboration in the metro area," Roswell Arts Fund Executive Director Ghila Sanders said. "The response that we have received from the senior homes has been humbling so far, these residences are incredibly excited and grateful, and already talking about a long-term collaboration.”
Each tour date will feature different talented performers from the metro Atlanta region selected from an open call conducted in August 2020.
Tour Stops for the initial performances of the Pop In Performance Series include Historic Roswell Place, St George Village, Vickery Rose Retirement Resort, and Sanford Estates Gracious Retirement Living.
