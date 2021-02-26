Roswell will soon launch its COVID-19 Relief Assistance Program for Residents and Small Businesses in an effort to help residents and small business owners who have experienced financial hardships as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Roswell Mayor Lori Henry and city council members approved the program during the Feb. 22 council meeting. The program will help residents in need to pay living expenses like mortgage/rent, utilities and childcare. It also supports local brick-and-mortar businesses struggling to stay afloat due to the pandemic.
The city has allocated $800,000 to this program — $400,000 is available to residents in need of assistance, and $400,000 is available to Roswell small businesses. To qualify, applicants must meet specific criteria. The grants do not need to be paid back to the City.
Residents and business owners will be able to apply during the open application periods for each program by visiting www.RoswellGov.com/COVIDRelief. The site currently provides general information, but the city says it will be updated with specific qualification criteria and instructions soon.
Grants to Roswell residents may provide mortgage or rental assistance, utility assistance, and support for childcare expenses. Residents must demonstrate an economic hardship directly related to COVID-19 between March 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021.
Priority will be given to Roswell residents who are already behind on payments due to a hardship caused by COVID-19. A maximum dollar amount of $3,000 will be available per recipient.
More specifics about qualifications, the application process and application dates will be shared with the public as soon as they are available.
The application period for the Small Business Relief Assistance Program will open March 8, and continue through March 22, 2021.
Grants will be awarded to qualified brick-and-mortar small businesses (maximum of 99 employees; home-based businesses not eligible) that have suffered significant loss of revenue directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses must meet specific requirements to qualify.
Applications will be scored based on a first-received time stamp. The award amount will be up to $15,000 per qualified business based on a tiered approach: 1 employee — up to $5,000; 2 to 10 employees — up to $10,000; 11 to 99 employees — up to $15,000.
Applications will be reviewed starting on March 23, and awards will be provided starting on March 29.
The City of Roswell will share updates and reminders with the public in advance of and during the applications periods. For more information and to find out what documents interested businesses should prepare to submit when the application period opens on March 8, visit www.RoswellGov.com/COVIDRelief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.