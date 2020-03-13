The city of Roswell has decided to close certain facilities and cancel or postpone certain programs and events through the end of March, consistent with local, state, and federal recommendations regarding the spread of COVID-19.
The City will continue to assess the situation to determine if additional closures or cancellations are needed in the coming weeks.
"By making these changes, not only are we doing our part to enact the social distancing that can help slow the spread of COVID-19, but we are also safeguarding essential staff and public safety personnel who maintain continuity of services and support emergency operations for our City," the city said in a statement.
Facility Closures
The CDC is recommending high-risk populations, including those 60 and over, minimize their exposure to people and large crowds. Therefore, Roswell will be closing programs and facilities that largely serve residents 60 and over, including the Adult Recreation Center, 830 Grimes Bridge Road, and the Adult Aquatic Center, 200 Frank Lewis Drive (formerly 200 Dobbs Drive).
These building closures go into effect as of 5 p.m. on March 13. The city will communicate a reopen date to the public as soon as the information is available.
Event/Program Cancellations and Postponements
It is possible that some of these events may be rescheduled at a later date. If so, the City will communicate that information to the public when it is available.
Cancelled Community Events
- Saturday, March 14: Household Hazardous Waste Day
- Wednesday, March 18: Civilian Active Shooter Response Class
- Saturday, March 21: Roswell Beer Festival
- Tuesday, March 24: Women’s Self-Defense Class
- Saturday, March 28: Roswell Motoring Festival
- Saturday, March 28-Sunday, March 29: Spring Craft Bazaa
The 6th Annual MacFestivus, schedule for Saturday, March 14, has been modified. It will still take place at MacMcGees, but there will be no related road closures.
All Active Adult Health and Wellness Programs are cancelled until March 31, 2020, or until further notice, inlcuding the Active Adult Health & Wellness Fair on March 25.
All culinary and cooking programs at Arts Center East and Barrington Hall are cancelled through March 31, or until further notice.
Roswell is currently assessing Recreation, Parks, Historic and Cultural Affairs Programs not already addressed in the other categories above. The city will notify the public and/or program participants of any decisions or changes by 5 p.m. on March 13.
Recreation, Parks, Historic and Cultural Affairs
All programs, events, and activities (including practices and games) through the Roswell Recreation, Parks, Historic & Cultural Affairs Department will be suspended effective at 5 p.m. Friday, March 13, until Tuesday, March 31. If programs need to be suspended beyond the end of the month, Roswell will alert the public as soon as the information is available.
All Recreation, Parks, Historic, and Cultural Affairs facilities (including recreation centers) will be closed as of 5 p.m. on Friday, March 13, until further notice, except for :
- Roswell Cultural Arts Center—OPEN
- Roswell River Landing—OPEN
- Archibald Smith Plantation—OPEN
- Barrington Hall—OPEN
The city will communicate a reopen date for closed facilities as soon the information is available. For all facilities that remain open, the City will implement enhanced cleaning protocols, following CDC guidelines and recommendations.
Although indoor recreation center facilities will be closed, city of Roswell parks will remain open. This includes outdoor park facilities and restrooms. Park visitors are encouraged to bring their own hand sanitizer and water bottles.
Additionally, all programs and events at the Roswell Cultural Arts Center will be held as scheduled through the end of the month.
Roswell Municipal Court will be closed for 30 days beginning on Monday, March 16. Court staff will contact affected individuals to reschedule court dates.
What is Roswell doing?
"We want to reassure our community that City officials are in daily contact with local and state agencies and our community partners to ensure that we have the most current information," the city said. "Our internal response team is meeting regularly to review information updates and plan the City's response."
Roswell is continuing to work closely with community partners, including hospitals, schools, neighboring public safety agencies and other institutions on advance planning should the situation change.
Roswell officials will be communicating with residents as often as possible to bring residents the most up-to-date information.
What can residents do?
Personal actions by individuals are important to keeping themselves, their families, coworkers and their community healthy. Taking common sense precautions now is the best approach to adopt.
Please remember the following good health habits:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Take special precautions to protect people in high-risk groups:
According to the CDC, older people and people of all ages with severe underlying health conditions—like heart disease, lung disease and diabetes, for example—seem to be at higher risk of developing serious COVID-19 illness.
Please note that this information is also available on the City of Roswell’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage at www.roswellgov.com/coronavirus. Additional updates will be posted on this website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.