Milton High School's Athletic Program finished fourth and Roswell High School’s Athletics Program finished 10th in 7A in Georgia for the 2018-19 academic year.
Rankings are determined by the Georgia Athletic Director’s Association (GADA), and are given as an overall, combined score, and one ranking each for girls’ and boys’ athletics. Girls’ athletics at Roswell High School are ranked ninth and boys’ 14th, combined for a 10th-place finish out of 48 7A schools across Georgia.
Milton's boys athletics are ranked fifth, and girls athletics are ranked fourth out of the 48 schools across Georgia.
For the 2017-18 academic year, Roswell finished 24th in the Director’s Cup.
“Roswell has always been a top notch academic school with equally strong athletic programs and the 2018-2019 school year was just another example of how strong the Hornet programs truly are finishing in the top 10 in the Director’s Cup,” said Athletic Director Ben Sutter. “As we enter the 2019-20 season the Hornet community will not be disappointed as they will they will have the opportunity to be a part of something special. Our athletic programs have been working hard all summer long to prepare for the upcoming season and build upon the strong foundation of success that has been established many years ago.”
GADA sponsors a Director’s Cup, for which a school’s athletic teams earn points for trips to their respective GHSA state tournaments for their sports, and the further they advance, the more points are accumulated towards earning a first-place finish in the Director’s Cup standings.
According to the GADA website, the purpose of the Regions Bank Director’s Cup is to recognize those athletic departments in all GHSA classifications who have excelled and shown superior performance. Awards have been presented annually since the 1999-2000 academic year. The top 25 programs for boys, girls and overall are ranked in the Regions Bank Director’s Cup standings.
“To be recognized as a Top Ten athletic program is a great honor for our entire school,” Roswell High School Principal Robert Shaw said. “As we plan for the 2019-20 school year, this is a great launching point for our school as we continue to work toward the goal of finishing first in the GADA Director’s Cup standings."
A few highlights of the 2018-19 athletics program include:
- First place in state for Literary Trio
- Two region championships for Varsity Football and One-Act Play
- Two region coaches of the year for Varsity Head Football Coach Matt Kemper and Drama teacher Rebecca Stern
- Girls basketball finished 2nd in the region
For more information on the GADA Director’s Cup and standings, visit https://gadaonline.net/current-standings/
