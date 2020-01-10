Rod Stewart's summer tour with Cheap Trick will make a stop at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Aug. 22.
Sir Rod’s 2020 summer tour announcement follows on the heels of his record-breaking 50th year as a solo artist. Stewrat closed 2019 with the release of his international chart-topping album, "You’re In My Heart: Rod Stewart With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra." The album scored Stewart his 10th No. 1 album in the UK.
The album was also a No. 1 chart-topper in Ireland, Scotland and on the US Billboard Classical Albums Chart & Billboard Classical Crossover Albums charts. In 2019, Stewart embarked on his biggest UK tour ever — selling-out football stadiums across England and Scotland, a string of residency concerts at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, a reunion set with his former bandmate Jeff Beck at The Hollywood Bowl and closing out the year with a sold-out three-night residency at London’s O2 Arena in December.
Sir Rod Stewart has sold more than 250 million records worldwide during a stellar career that includes ten #1 albums and 26 Top 10 singles in the U.K.; plus 17 Top 10 albums and 16 Top 10 singles in the U.S. As a singer and songwriter his hits include “Gasoline Alley,” “Every Picture Tells a Story,” “Mandolin Wind,” “You Wear It Well,” “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?,” “Young Turks,” “Forever Young,” “Hot Legs,” “Infatuation” and the indelible, “Maggie May.”
He’s earned countless of the industry’s highest awards, among them; two inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the ASCAP Founders Award for songwriting, New York Times bestselling author, GrammyTM Living Legend, and in 2016 he officially became “Sir Rod Stewart” after being knighted at Buckingham Palace for his services to music and charity.
Tickets for the tour are set to go on sale to the public on Friday, Jan. 10, at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.
Rod Stewart fan club members can access a special ticket presale beginning Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 10 a.m., visit RodStewart.com for more information. Cheap Trick fan club members can access a special ticket presale beginning Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 10 a.m. Visit CheapTrick.com for more information.
Citi cardmembers will also have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, Jan. 9 at 10 p.m. through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.
