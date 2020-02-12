The Rock for Rescues Festival, a music and fundraising event for animal rescue organizations, will take place at the Northside-Cherokee Amphitheater in downtown Woodstock.
This event was held in downtown Crabapple over the past two years, and it had been among the events in 2020 to be sponsored by Milton. The evolving nature of the Rock for Rescues Festival made a different venue more suitable for this year, however, so the concert will not return to Milton this spring.
Rock for Rescues will raise funds at that event for five animal rescue organizations — AWARE Wildlife Center, Canine Cellmates, Furkids, Special Equestrians of Georgia and the Georgia House Rabbits Society.
"We are excited for this year's festival, and especially how it will help us to continue helping animals in need," said Ray Baker, the head of the Vox Artium Foundation, which organizes the event. "And while we won't be in Milton in April, we look forward to working with City staff and residents to raise awareness, hold events, and make a difference."
This year's lineup includes Bumpin the Mango, Fleetwood Mac tribute band Rumors and Journey tribute band Departure.
The city will continue to partner with Rock for Rescues on educational and fundraising events to be held around Milton. The organization has not ruled out a return to Milton for future festivals, and the charities it benefits all have roots in the city either by being based here, benefiting animals here or both.
Rock for Rescues will be April 25, its originally planned date, from 3 to 10 p.m. at the Northside-Cherokee Amphitheater.
