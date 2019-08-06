Roswell is encouraging residents to make a change by volunteering at this year's Rivers Alive, Georgia's statewide, annual river cleanup, on Sept. 28.
Georgia has more than 70,100 miles of rivers and streams that need residents' help to stay clean. Individuals, HOAs, scout troops, schools, churches, clubs and service organizations are being asked to pull together to make a difference for the Chattahoochee River and its tributaries.
Cleanup efforts throughout the state unified in 1999 to officially start Rivers Alive, and since then, have cleaned up over 11 million pounds of trash from Georgia rivers. This year alone, 1,109 volunteers covered 103 miles of rivers and cleaned up over 71,000 pound of garbage.
Roswell's cleanup will take place at Riverside Park from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Volunteers are needed to pick up litter along local roads and in the river (bring your own watercraft), remove privet (an invasive plant species) at Riverside Park, and mark storm drains in surrounding neighborhoods. volunteers with boats should start at Garrard Landing and end at Riverside Park. Awards will be given at the end of the cleanup for the most trash collected and most unusual item found.
All volunteers must register and have the Rivers Alive volunteer waiver form completed and signed before arriving at the event. The registration deadline is Sept. 20.
For more information or to register to volunteer, visit www.roswellgov.com/riversalive or contact Vicki Culbreth at 770-641-3742.
