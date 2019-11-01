The Alpharetta Convention and Visitors Bureau is offering an shopping and dining getaway to Alpharetta in 2020 after the holiday rush to ring in the new holiday season.
Residents are encouraged to win an awesome shopping and dining getaway to Alpharetta in 2020 after the holiday rush
Prize package valued at approximately $2,300. Prize package includes a two-night weekend stay at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Alpharetta-Windward Parkway and a bundled basket stuffed with gift cards from Alpharetta retailers and restaurants including:
- Versona
- Sugarboo & Co.
- K Squared Artisan Boutique
- Hammer Made
- Janie and Jack
- Marmi Shoes
- The Ballog
- Mountain High Outfitters
- Fermented Wine Boutique
- Korner Soak
- Comeback Vinyl
- Queen of Hearts Antiques and Interiors
- Botiwalla
- The Southern Porch
- Ippolito’s Neighborhood Italian
- Ted’s Montana Grill
- The Cheesecake Factory
- Giveaway Details
Shoppers can start their holiday hunt in downtown Alpharetta where more than 25 specialty boutiques and nearly 40 locally owned restaurants offer unique holiday finds and delicacies. Visitors can start the day with fresh pastries and coffee from 2B Whole Gluten Free Bakery, Valor Coffee or The Nest Café.
The North Point Mall area is a place sure to make everyone merry as they stroll through more than 100 retailers like REI, Macy’s and Von Maur. The area surrounding North Point Mall lends itself to feminine fashion boutiques like Honey & Hazel and Versona.
Alpharetta’s Avalon is a resort-style destination with over 60 luxury retailers and more than 25 restaurants. For the fashionista on the list, stop by Kendra Scott for custom jewelry at the Color Bar, Soft Surroundings to find high quality fashion and Lululemon for a selection of favorite athletic gear. Avalon also offers holiday fun with a Rockefeller-sized ice-skating rink, marshmallow roasting and Santa visits.
“With 250 shops and over 200 restaurants all within 1 mile of each other, Alpharetta is the perfect destination to tackle your holiday shopping list this year,” president and CEO of the Alpharetta Convention and Visitors Bureau Janet Rodgers said. “Our reputation and increasing popularity as a shopping and dining scene is the result of the eclectic retail stores and the diversity of cuisine that can be exclusively found in Alpharetta.”
Visit https://www.awesomealpharetta.com/seasonal-shops-sips-giveaway-in-alpharetta-ga/ or visitors can stop by the Alpharetta Welcome Center between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31 to enter. One entry per person. Winner will be selected and notified the week of Jan. 6, 2020.
