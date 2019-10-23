The city of Roswell is holding a community summit to offer residents a chance to influence the city's first strategic plan.
The Together Roswell Community Summit will be on Nov. 14, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Centennial High School gymnasium. The Community Summit is a culminating event for the Together Roswell initiative, a months-long citizen-involvement effort to help develop Roswell’s first city-wide strategic plan. The event is open to all residents.
The Community Summit will challenge attendees to think critically about a common vision to guide future decision-making in the city. The event will build off input received through the summer and early fall during a series of community-wide listening-and-learning sessions and an online survey, which resulted in thousands of pieces of feedback from more than 2,000 participants.
“The round-one meetings and feedback have provided an incredible window into the hopes and concerns of our residents. With this strong foundation, we feel confident about taking this next step with the Community Summit,” Roswell City Administrator Gary Palmer said. “It’s quite clear that people care deeply about Roswell. But we all need to be at the table for this important discussion. The meeting on November 14 will be a pivotal moment for our community, and we’re excited to continue the conversation.”
Community Summit participants can expect to learn about the major themes and takeaways from the first phase of the Together Roswell effort through a summary report of the feedback received so far.
The summit will allow residents to work together to establish the community’s guiding vision statement through activities and discussions that will build off the foundation achieved through round-one input.
Feedback from the Community Summit will have a direct impact on the city of Roswell’s final strategic plan. A final engagement report, including the community vision statement, is expected to be completed the first quarter of 2020.
The summit is open to anyone and registration is not required but appreciated. Community members can register for the event at TogetherRoswell.org.
Centennial High School is at 9310 Scott Road in Roswell. Parking for the event is available adjacent to the school and in the stadium lot.
To learn more about Together Roswell, how to get involved, and to register, please visit TogetherRoswell.org.
