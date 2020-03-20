The Roswell Recreation, Parks, Historic and Cultural Affairs Department is delaying registration for summer camps and programs until April 1.
Roswell residents will be able to register April 1 and non-residents can register April 8. Registration will begin both days at 9 a.m.
Due to facility closures, registration will be done online at www.summerinroswell.com. In person and drop off registration will not be available. In the event the city is able to open facilities for in person or drop off registration, a notification will be posted on social media accounts or at https://www.roswellgov.com/residents/coronavirus#closures.
"As we continue to evaluate the impacts of COVID-19, we want to create opportunities for the community to support each other," Roswell Parks and Rec said in a statement. "With a hopeful eye to our summer programs, we realize that some in our community may need extra support through our scholarship program as a result of COVID-19."
Roswell Parks and Recs is allowing community members to donate their program credits to our scholarship fund. This will allow the city to continue to support the community and create additional resources for those that may need a little extra support when our programs start again.
For those who would like to donate their activity or program credits towards the department’s fee waiver program to assist families that are in need this summer, they may do so by logging into their online account and clicking on the "Donations" option on the main registration page at www.roswellgov.com/register. Participants will then be given the option to donate as little or as much as they want to this program.
For adult athletic classes that started before March 13, credit will be prorated based on how far along a program is into the season. For example, a 10-week program that met for 2 weeks will receive a credit onto their account of 80% of the amount paid. Credits will be available to use beginning with the summer registration period.
For adult classes starting after March 13, credits will be issued to household accounts to be used for future registrations. These credits will be available to use beginning with the summer registration period.
For any questions regarding registration, please call 770-641-3705 or email us at recweb@roswellgov.com.
