Alpharetta's Mayor's Corporate Challenge 5K Race will be held on Thursday, Aug. 22 in historic downtown Alpharetta to raise funds for local non-profits.
The Mayor’s Corporate Challenge is an annual fundraiser made possible by presenting sponsor LexisNexis Risk Solutions and supported by other sponsorships from the Alpharetta corporate community. The challenge is hosted by the city of Alpharetta and the Rotary Club of Alpharetta to raise money in support of a number of local and international projects. All of the net proceeds raised from the event are donated to organizations focused on disease prevention and treatment, water and sanitation, peace/conflict prevention resolution, maternal and child health, as well as other causes.
This year marks the 35th anniversary of the Rotary Club of Alpharetta and the 23rd annual Mayor’s Corporate Challenge. The event will include the highly popular Food Truck Alley, live music and entertainment. Participants and spectators are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to relax at the post-race block party. Registration is $30 and the Kids Fun Run is free.
Event details are as follows:
- 5 p.m. – Food, fun, festivities and music
- 5:30 p.m. – Pre-Race registration and race number pick-up
- 6:15 p.m. – Free kids fun run (pre-registration required)
- 6:30 p.m. – Mayor’s and sponsor’s remarks
- 7 p.m. – Start Time - 5K Run /Walk featuring the Corporate Challenge
- 8 p.m. – Awards
Last year’s event netted approximately $100,000, which was used to support non-profit organizations that help to make a difference in the lives of homeless children, mothers and families by providing transition housing, life skills training, budgeting skills and vocational training.
“Alpharetta Rotary is looking forward to another successful Mayor’s Corporate Challenge,” Alpharetta Rotary Club President Will Daniel said. “Year after year, we have remarkable support from our corporate sponsors and community making it possible for us to help those in need locally and abroad.”
Local charities that benefited directly from the funds raised by previous Mayor’s Challenge races include North Fulton Community Charities, The Drake House, StandUp for Kids, Homestretch, The Lionheart School, YMCA, Boy Scouts of America, City of Refuge and many others. The funds also had a global impact on polio eradication, literacy, clean water projects and humanitarian and medical aid.
“LexisNexis Risk Solutions is proud to partner with the Mayor and Rotary on this amazing event,” vice president of Corporate and Brand Communications at LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Kara Grady said. “The race provides a fun way for the community of Alpharetta to come together to assist those in need. “We look forward to a wonderful evening!”
Event parking will be available in the Alpharetta City Hall parking deck, as well as in lots throughout downtown Alpharetta. For more information or to register, visit www.mayorschallenge.com orwww.Active.com and search for the 2019 Alpharetta Rotary Mayor’s Challenge. If anyone is interested in entering a corporate team and/or sponsorship opportunities please visit www.mayorschallenge.com or email info@mayorschallenge.com.
