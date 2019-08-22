Qualifying for Alpharetta concluded yesterday, but Roswell and Milton are still seeing candidates qualify. For Roswell and Milton, municipal elections are coming to a close, and so far the following candidates have qualified:
Roswell:
- Marcelo Zapata – Post 1
- Donald H. Horton – Post 1
- Michael Palermo – Post 2
- Geoff Smith - Post 2
- Christine Hall – Post 3
- Lisa Holland – Post 3
- Keith Goeke – Post 3
- Kay Howell - Post 3
- Brian Hansford – Municipal Judge
- Philip Mansell – Municipal Judge
Alpharetta:
- Jim Gilvin – Mayor
- John Hipes - Post 4
- Jason Binder – Post 5
- Dan Merkel – Post 6
- Clifford Martin – Post 6
- Abu Bakarr Ngila Jalloh - Post 6
Milton
- Carol E. Cookerly - District 1/Post 2
- Mark Amick - District 2/Post 2
- Judy Burds - District 2/Post 2
- Rick Mohrig- District 3/Post 2
