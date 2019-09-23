The Atlanta Humane Society will be hosting a Pumpkin Patch and Adoption Event at the Alpharetta location on Oct. 12.
The rescue will have a wide variety of pumpkins for sale, dozens of animals up for adoption from several local adoption organizations, family-friendly activities, food trucks, vendors and more. This event is pet-friendly and will include a pet costume contest with prizes at 12:30 p.m.
"We’ll have a variety of pumpkins for sale as well as family-friendly activities and, of course, adoptable animals!" Director of Marketing and Communications at the Atlanta Humane Society Christina Hill said. "The fall is a perfect time for pumpkins and the perfect time to bring home a new cuddly best friend."
Participating adoption organizations include the Atlanta Humane Society, Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelters, Forsyth County Georgia Animal Shelter, and Wags and Wiggles Dog Rescue. Around 100 animals will be available for adoptions, and adoption fees range from $25 to $350.
The event will go from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at 1565 Mansell Road Alpharetta, GA 30009.
