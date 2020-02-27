Sen. John Albers introduced Senate Bill 423 in the Senate, known as the “Max Gruver Act,” is designed to reduce and prevent hazing at Georgia’s colleges and universities.
Senate Bill 423 would make it illegal for any person to haze a student as a condition to gain acceptance into a school organization. The bill provides an updated definition of the term “hazing” and establishes penalties of a misdemeanor of a high and aggravated nature punishable with up to 12 months incarceration or a fine of $5,000, or both, for anyone found to engage in hazing.
“Unfortunately, some hazing rituals at colleges and universities across the country have caused injuries or even deaths,” Albers said. “One such victim was Max Gruver, a Roswell native who passed away following a ritual who this bill is named after to honor his legacy."
Gruver, 18, died in September 2017 as a result of a hazing incident. Gruver was rushing for Phi Delta Theta at Louisiana State University, where authorities say pledges were forced to recite the Greek alphabet and drink each time they made a mistake.
The day after he died, Gruver's blood alcohol level was still .496, four times the legal limit. According to the coroner's report, Gruver died due to acute alcohol intoxication with aspiration.
Matthew Naquin, 21, a member of Phi Delta Theta, was found guilty in July 2019 of negligent homicide in Gruver's death. Three other fraternity members were charged, but Naquin was the only one charged with felony negligent homicide.
"Max’s parents, Steve and Rae Ann Gruver have dedicated their lives to keeping others safe and I am honored to work with them on this important legislation," Albers said. "This bill is designed to bring an end to harmful hazing by requiring the Georgia Department of Education (DOE), the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) and each private college or university in the state to establish plans for raiding hazing awareness and to produce annual reports on hazing activity on their campuses."
Additionally, Albers said this bill establishes criminal penalties for anyone who carries out a hazing ritual on any minor or student.
If a hazing incident led to death or serious bodily injury, the penalties would be escalated to a felony punishable by up to 10 years of imprisonment, a fine of up to $25,000, or both. Finally, the bills establishes standards and reporting requirements for the Georgia Department of Education, the Board of Regents, Technical College System of Georgia and private post-secondary institutions for hazing incidents that take place on their campuses.
