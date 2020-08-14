The Roswell community is asking for prayers as Fire Chief Ricky Burnette is fighting for his life in the ICU with COVID-19.
Retired Fire Chief Ricky Spencer wrote on Facebook Aug. 13 that Burnette is in critical condition and on a ventilator.
"Friends, I am asking for your prayers and your support for Ricky, his family, fire family included, and the medical staff that cares for him," Spencer wrote. "We need to get this man well and out of the hospital and back in his office as our Fire Chief."
"There is not enough words to express how much I love this man and so proud of the job he has been doing and he is still our Fire Chief," Spencer wrote.
Roswell city council member Matt Judy also posted support for the fire chief.
"Prayers for our #RoswellFireDepartment , Family and Friends as we dig deep for one of our own in a time of need!" Judy wrote. "#Roswell is a family and our Chief needs your prayers after 30+ years of service to our community."
