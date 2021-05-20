Beginning Tuesday, June 1, a portion of Willeo Road that runs over Willeo Creek will be closed for construction of a bridge replacement project.
The project — located between Bywater Trail and Timber Road/Lower Roswell Road at the Cobb/Fulton County line — will be completely replaced through a partnership between the city of Roswell and Cobb County.
It is anticipated that the bridge, built in 1960, will remain closed for a minimum of four months. The project is expected to be completed in winter 2021/2022. The timeline is subject to change based on weather conditions and other project needs.
Electronic signs will be put in place before the closure of the bridge to provide notification and reminders to the traveling public.
Local traffic will have access to the neighborhood of Riverview at Bywater Trail and Willeo Park. Through traffic will be re-routed using Timber Ridge Road, SR 120/Roswell Road, and Willeo Road between SR 120/ Roswell Road and Riverside Road.
Given the age of the existing bridge, its low sufficiency rating, and narrow width, the city of Roswell and Cobb County decided to partner to improve this asset for their citizens. This project will replace the bridge for vehicle traffic, but also add a new multi-use path, a sidewalk, and new bicycle lanes to the bridge deck.
This new bridge will better link Roswell's Riverwalk to Cobb County's trail network and bike lane system. The estimated cost of this project is $2.5 million, with the City of Roswell's share at $1.2 million.
Any questions can be directed to Darrell DeJean, City of Roswell Transportation Project Manager, at ddejean@roswellgov.com or Karyn Matthews, Cobb County Department of Transportation, at karyn.matthews@cobbcounty.org.
For more information about this project, please visit www.RoswellGov.com/WilleoCreek.
