Roswell police are warning residents of potential fraud after thieves broke into a United States Postal Service mail collection box.
Roswell Police Special Investigations detectives captured two males forcibly entering the U.S. Postal Service freestanding “Blue Box” mail collection box in the parking lot of Brannon Square, 10719 Alpharetta Hwy April 6.
Detectives recovered a large quantity of stolen mail, and fear there may be more unknowing victims. Roswell Police is asking anyone who dropped off checks or other forms of payment in this mailbox anytime this year check with the payee and financial institution to ensure proper payment was made, and to ensure no unfamiliar checking account transactions were recorded.
Detectives have identified many victims whose payments were never made, or whose check amounts were altered and cashed. Please spread the word to those friends and family members who often pay their bills using this method, but who may not monitor social media.
Anyone wishing to report such a crime is encouraged to call the non-emergency phone number to file a police report: 770-640-4160.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.