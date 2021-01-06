Roswell Police arrested two men they say stole hundreds of pieces of mail and packages.
Travious Clark, 29, of College Park and 23-year-old Tashun Morris of Decatur have been arrested and charged with felony theft by taking in reference to an investigation into stolen mail.
A Roswell police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on southbound GA 400 for an observed equipment violation on Jan. 5. During the course of this traffic stop, officers noted a black trash bag filled with loose mail, as well as numerous unopened packages in the passenger compartment of the vehicle. The passenger, Morris, admitted to officers that all of the mail had been stolen.
The vehicle was towed to the Roswell Police Department where a search warrant was executed on it, revealing 24 packages and hundreds of pieces of unopened mail which were not addressed to either suspect. A firearm was located within the vehicle as well. Clark and Morris were arrested on the above charges and transported to the Fulton County Jail. Clark faces an additional charge of Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony as well.
"Our department is coordinating with the US Postal Inspector Service to re-deliver mail to all identified victims," the Roswell Police Department said in a news release. "We believe there may be additional victims in this case, including outside the City of Roswell."
Police say there were no mail-in ballots among the stolen mail.
The Roswell Police Department is asking anyone who thinks their mail may have been stolen to contact their local jurisdiction to file a police report.
